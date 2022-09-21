Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park: Uddhav camp moves HC

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moves High Court to seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

The Bombay HC bench posted the matter for hearing on September 22.

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 21 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 13:08 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

The petition was filed by the Shiv Sena and its secretary Anil Desai. The plea said the party was constrained to approach the HC as the Mumbai civic body was yet to take a decision on their applications submitted in August seeking permission for the rally. The petition sought directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to forthwith grant permission for the Sena's Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park.

Also Read — Will hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park even if we don't get permission: Uddhav-led Sena

The petition was mentioned before a division bench headed by Justice R D Dhanuka on Wednesday, seeking urgent hearing. 

The bench posted it for hearing on Thursday.

The Sena in its plea, filed through advocate Joel Carlos, said the party was holding the Dussehra rally every year at the Shivaji Park since 1966 and the civic body had always permitted it.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June this year after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Sena leadership. Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News
Dussehra
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Eknath Shinde

What's Brewing

Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report

Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

 