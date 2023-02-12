Uddhav was the only Chief Minister without a pen in his pocket: BJP

As the BJP launched the final preparations for the forthcoming Mumbai civic polls, its state unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack at Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray saying that he was the only Chief Minister without a pen in his pocket.

“Thackeray must have been the only Chief Minister who did not have a pen in his pocket. He never made any remarks on any letters presented to him which is why 40 MLAs got fed up with him and left him,” he said.

Bawankule said addressing the Mumbai BJP executive committee meeting in Mumbai on Sunday, which comes a day after the Maharashtra BJP executive committee meeting held in Nashik - which was addressed by Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.

Attacking Thackeray further, Bawankule said: “Show one remark written by Uddhav Thackeray on any letter and win Rs 1,000. Devendra Fadnavis is the kind of leader who will write special remarks in letters and instruct the administration to initiate action. We have a leadership that works hard for the citizens round-the-clock.”

According to him, thousands of people across Maharashtra are willing to join the BJP. “They are waiting for us. The entry of big leaders will be managed by us. But the activists from every booth must ensure that they induct at least 25 people per activist,” he said, adding that some of the “leftovers” from Thackeray’s party too are waiting to join.

“Every activist must travel to at least 2,000 households and get at least ‘500 Thank You Modiji’, 500 Friends of BJP, and 500 Youth Warriors, and the future is ours. The atmosphere is compatible, there is competent leadership, an able and decision-making government both at the Centre and in the state. ‘abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi’ (if not now then never) and hence all the workers and activists must gear up,” he said.