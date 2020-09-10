Union minister Ramdas Athawale meets Kangana in Mumbai

  Sep 10 2020
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 20:50 ist
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations.

Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar.

Athawale's party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.

The Union minister though earlier said his party did not agree with the remarks made by Ranaut, who had engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over the issue.

The "Queen" star had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). The award winning actress had also said she feared the Mumbai police more than an alleged "movie mafia", evoking strong criticism from the Shiv Sena.

On Wednesday morning, the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC had razed "illegal" changes made in her bungalow in suburban Bandra.

