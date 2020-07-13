Veteran RSS volunteer Narendra Chitale passes away

Veteran RSS volunteer Narendra Chitale passes away

PTI
PTI, Thane ,
  • Jul 13 2020, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 19:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

RSS veteran Narendra alias Balasaheb Chitale died of old age on Monday in Thane district of Maharashtra, his family members said.

He was 98.

Chitale had worked as a volunteer for the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Jan Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

He had worked as the chief of Thane division of the VHP during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

He had staged a satyagraha protest in Thane against the ban on the Sangh in 1948.

Originally from Akola in east Maharashtra, Chitale settled in Thane in 1941.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vishwa Hindu Parishad
RSS
Thane
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 