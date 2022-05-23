Waghdoh, the legendary tiger of Tadoba reserve dies

Waghdoh, the legendary tiger of Tadoba reserve dies

Known with names like ‘ScarFace’ and ‘Big Daddy of Tadoba’, the tiger was very popular among the wildlife enthusiasts and extensively photographed

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 23 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 19:29 ist
The majestic ‘Waghdoh' -  the tiger who had fathered 40 cubs - died of old age at the Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Credit: Twitter/@NatureIn_Focus

The majestic ‘Waghdoh' -  the tiger who had fathered 40 cubs - died of old age at the Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. 

Known with names like ‘ScarFace’ and ‘Big Daddy of Tadoba’, the tiger was very popular among wildlife enthusiasts and extensively photographed. 

“It is sad that ‘Waghdoh’ is no more,” said Kishor Rithe, the founder of Satpuda Foundation, who works in the central Indian tiger landscape. “The male tiger was 17 and died of natural causes. Over the past few days, the tiger's movement was very slow. The tiger has fathered 40 cubs,” he added.

"Waghdoh T-33  was arguably the second biggest tiger after T1 (Jai) of Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary. Waghdoh left behind for eternity with his gene pool in the Tadoba landscape long live the soul of T-33," said Sunil Limaye, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

tiger
Tadoba National Park
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

 