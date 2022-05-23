Waghdoh, the legendary tiger of Tadoba reserve dies

The majestic ‘Waghdoh' - the tiger who had fathered 40 cubs - died of old age at the Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

Known with names like ‘ScarFace’ and ‘Big Daddy of Tadoba’, the tiger was very popular among wildlife enthusiasts and extensively photographed.

“It is sad that ‘Waghdoh’ is no more,” said Kishor Rithe, the founder of Satpuda Foundation, who works in the central Indian tiger landscape. “The male tiger was 17 and died of natural causes. Over the past few days, the tiger's movement was very slow. The tiger has fathered 40 cubs,” he added.

"Waghdoh T-33 was arguably the second biggest tiger after T1 (Jai) of Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary. Waghdoh left behind for eternity with his gene pool in the Tadoba landscape long live the soul of T-33," said Sunil Limaye, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife).