Western Railways services disrupted in Mumbai

Services were disrupted due to a technical snag between Dahisar and Borivli suburban stations

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2022, 07:38 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 07:41 ist
Commuters stranded due to the disruption. Credit: Special Arrangement

Western Railway services during the peak morning hours on Monday were disrupted due to a technical snag between Dahisar and Borivli suburban stations.

The WR's Divisional Railway Manager for Mumbai Central tweeted: "Due to OHE breakdown between DAHISAR -BORIVALI station, all up through local trains are running late by 10 to 15 minutes."

However, commuters complained of more delays. There was a bunching of trains in the Dahisar-Borivli stretch.

The trains are being cleared now.

