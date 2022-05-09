Western Railways services disrupted in Mumbai

Western Railway services during the peak morning hours on Monday were disrupted due to a technical snag between Dahisar and Borivli suburban stations.

The WR's Divisional Railway Manager for Mumbai Central tweeted: "Due to OHE breakdown between DAHISAR -BORIVALI station, all up through local trains are running late by 10 to 15 minutes."

However, commuters complained of more delays. There was a bunching of trains in the Dahisar-Borivli stretch.

The trains are being cleared now.