Western Railways services disrupted in Mumbai

Western Railway services during the peak morning hours on Monday were disrupted due to a technical snag between Dahisar and Borivli suburban stations.
The WR's Divisional Railway Manager for Mumbai Central tweeted: "Due to OHE breakdown between DAHISAR -BORIVALI station, all up through local trains are running late by 10 to 15 minutes."
— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) May 9, 2022
However, commuters complained of more delays. There was a bunching of trains in the Dahisar-Borivli stretch.
The trains are being cleared now.
