Why Fadnavis government did not probe Karan Johar: Congress

It also wanted to know why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not called actor Kangana Ranaut so far

  • Dec 18 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 20:08 ist
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant. Credit: DH

With Karan Johar under scanner for the alleged controversial drug party at his residence, the Congress stepped its ante and wanted to know why the previous BJP-led government did not carry out an investigation against the Bollywood filmmaker.

It also wanted to know why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not called actor Kangana Ranaut so far even though she had confessed to consuming drugs.

According to state Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant, there seems to be a broad motive to defame Maharashtra.

“Why the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police did not conduct the probe on the Karan Johar party when Fadnavis-government was in power. The video was viral in 2019 and Fadnavis ji was home minister. He must answer as NCB is proceeding with the investigation,” Sawant said.

Sawant questioned why the NCB is still not calling Kangana Ranaut for investigation as she had confessed her drug addiction in a video. “The NCB is investigating issues which have no relationship to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The NCB miserably failed in finding a drug angle in the SSR case,” he said.

“Hence the real motive was to defame Maharashtra. The defamation of Mumbai police and Bollywood started after Yogi Adityanath decided to have a new FilmCity in Uttar Pradesh. CBI is still mum on SSR investigation. BJP used national investigation agencies and the death of SSR for their dirty politics,” said Sawant.

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused' movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 