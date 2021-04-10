Will not allow vaccines to go out of Maharashtra: Raju Shetti

Even as Maharashtra reels under severe vaccine shortage, veteran farmers’ leader and Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana founder-president Raju Shetti has threatened to stop vehicles carrying consignments of Covishield vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

“If Maharashtra does not get adequate quantities of vaccines in a week’s time, we will stop vehicles carrying vaccines to other parts of India,” said Shetti, a former Lok Sabha MP and ex-Maharashtra legislator.

Shetti said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan.

“Will stop SII's vehicles carrying vaccines to other states if doses not supplied to Maharashtra…our stand is very clear on the issue…the vaccines are manufactured in Pune,” he said, pointing out that the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Maharashtra is the worst. “We have very high active cases. The progressive total is very high, we need to be given vaccines on priority,” he pointed out.