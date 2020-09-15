With BJP-RSS now, says former Navy man who was attacked by Shiv Sena workers

Former Navy man Madan Sharma, who was recently attacked by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on Tuesday said he is with the BJP and RSS now

He was talking to reporters after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

"From today onwards, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I am with BJP- RSS. So I am with BJP-RSS from now on," he said.

Sharma (62) met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

He was attacked after posting on his housing society's WhatsApp group a cartoon lampooning Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

After the attack in north Mumbai's Kandivli suburb, Sharma had demanded that the Chief Minister apologises to him and the country. He had also said that Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

Six Shiv Sena workers have been arrested in connection with the incident.