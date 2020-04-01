Woman dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Dombivli: Civic authorities

A suspected case of COVID-19 death has come to light in Thane district of Maharashtra.

According to a release issued by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Wednesday, a 46-year-old woman with a travel history to Bangkok died in Dombivli township on Tuesday.

The deceased was suffering from underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

The woman returned from Bangkok on March 10. She approached a local doctor on March 30 after she complained of fever, vomiting and loose motion, it stated.

On March 31, she was referred to a hospital where she was examined for fever and breathlessness accompanied by the symptoms of COVID-19, it said.

The release stated that though the doctors advised the woman to visit Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, which is the nodal facility for coronavirus patients, she went to her home.

"Her condition deteriorated gradually and she died on Tuesday," it said.

Authorities have referred five members from the family of the deceased to Thane civil hospital. Their reports are awaited, it said.