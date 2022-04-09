Woman held for practising medicine without licence

Woman held for practising medicine without valid licence in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Apr 09 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 15:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly practising medicine without any valid licence and certificate at a clinic in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided a clinic in Vasai on Thursday and arrested Subhangi Ganesh Vangari, who was practising medicine along with her husband Dr Ganesh R Vangari, who possessed a valid licence and permits, an official said.

Based on a complaint by the medical officer of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), the police registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and under the Maharashtra Medical Practise Rules, he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Maharashtra
India News
Medicine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

 