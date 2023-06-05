World’s largest manufacturing facility for biogas plants unveiled in Pune

The world's largest manufacturing facility for biogas plants was unveiled in Chakan in Pune coinciding with the World Environment Day by the Mexico City-headquartered Sistema.bio, a global social enterprise specializing in innovative biogas technology.

Spanning in an expansive area of 130,000 square feet, the advanced facility boasts an outstanding annual production capacity of 100,000 prefabricated biogas plants.

With a staggering investment of Rs 15 crore, this manufacturing facility is poised to meet the growing demands of Asia Pacific and Africa.

During the inauguration event, Sistema.bio's co-founder and CEO, Alexander Eaton said that this facility is an example for the world of innovative technology and efficient business operations, creating a global impact.

“For every smart biogas unit that comes out of this facility, we can measure outcomes in farmers' lives impacted, better human health, and better climate health. I am incredibly proud of the team that designed and launched this facility and those that work hard here everyday,” he said.

Piyush Sohani, the Country Director at Sistema.bio India said, "With the launch of the world's largest manufacturing facility for biogas plants, we are celebrating a significant milestone in the sustainable energy landscape. This state-of-the-art facility will revolutionize the biogas industry, enabling us to meet the increasing demand for clean energy solutions in India and beyond.”

Presently, the factory operates at a daily capacity of 360 units, with future plans to double this output through automation. In comparison to the previous facility's production capacity of 30,000 units, the new factory exhibits an annual production capacity of 100,000 units.

This colossal manufacturing facility will produce biogas plants at a scale like no other in India and has been certified under ISO 9001, demonstrating the delivery of high-quality products with strict quality standards and efficient production.

Sistema.bio’s revolutionary biogas technology is patented in India for biogas reactor and membrane template. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of the Government of India has officially recognized and approved Sistema.bio's modern and innovative biogas technology in December 2022.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, the factory efficiently produces modern biogas plants, biogas booster pumps, H2S scrubbers, and assembles a full suite of biogas plants including biodigester and cookstoves. Over the next five years, Sistema.bio India aims to implement automation to significantly increase its capacity, enabling the company to extend its reach to hundreds of thousands of farmers across the country. Furthermore, Sistema.bio has set a goal to install one million biogas plants in India by 2030.

The Sistema.bio works with multiple partners in India spanning from foundations, NGOs, co-operative & private dairy, and rural development organizations to reach lakhs of farmers every year. Its innovative Carbon financing model ensures farmers receive modern biogas technology at extremely affordable rates.

With national headquarters in Pune, today it has a team of over 700+ people who work with 50,000+ smallholder farmers across 21 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam and Chhattisgarh.