Yet another political war between Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Uddhav Thackeray

Koshyari has sent a letter to the chief minister in the wake of Saki Naka rape-murder incident

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Sep 21 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 14:53 ist
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Yet another political war in Maharashtra seems to have broken out with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray shooting off letters on the issue of the safety of women.

Koshyari has sent a letter to the chief minister in the wake of Saki Naka rape-murder incident, suggesting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government convene a two-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislature to discuss the issue of safety of women.

Thackeray in his reply to the Governor cited several incidents of crime against women in other cities and states and suggested that it is a larger issue and hence a four-day Parliament session instead to discuss the issue. 

