You can now dine at a rail coach in Nagpur

The Orange City can now boast a Restaurant on Wheels, as the Central Railway (CR) set up an outlet at Nagpur station under Innovative Ideas of catering policy.

The restaurant, mounted on rails, has been set up using an unserviceable rail coach and is located in the circulating area outside Nagpur Station.

The first such restaurant was inaugurated at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai in October 2021. The Indian Railways plans to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at more locations on the CR.

While decorating the coach, the important places of Nagpur city have been considered and the original colour and design of the coach have been maintained.

The restaurant will be a fine dining place offering a unique experience to diners and it will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach.

The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting.

