'Will try to restart international flights before Aug'

Will try to restart international flights before August: Puri

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2020, 15:06 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 15:06 ist

India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday, three days after announcing resumption of domestic flights from May 25.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations, if not complete international operations," Puri said during a Facebook live session.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"I can't put a date on it (restarting international flights). But if somebody says can it be done by August or September, my response is why not earlier depending on what is the situation," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Aviation Industry
Hardeep Singh Puri

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

Pak must pull back from dam decision

Pak must pull back from dam decision

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

 