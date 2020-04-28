With 10 cr in its kitty, coronavirus proves to be milch cow for Bihar Police

The Income Tax department and other central agencies may be worried over the shortfall in revenue collection, including the depleting GST. But the coronavirus has proved to be a milch cow for the cash-strapped Bihar Police. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, the State cops have collected Rs 10.44 crore as fine/penalty from those vehicle-owners who violated lockdown guidelines in the last 35 days.

Of these revenue collections from across the State, one of the highest gains for Bihar Police was on April 26 (Sunday) when it collected Rs 39,36,100 as fine from those violating rules in a single day. “Altogether 75 persons were arrested on Sunday and 1,812 vehicles seized after several people were found to be roaming around without any valid reason,” said a police source.

“Monday (April 27) was no different, as 29.33 lakh was collected as fine, while 45 persons were arrested and 1449 vehicles seized,” the source said, adding, “Till now, Rs 10,44,11,237 has been collected as penalty from those violating lockdown rules in Bihar in the last 35 days.”

“Fines are being imposed as this could serve as a deterrent to those who willfully violate lockdown rules,” said the ADG (Headquarters), Jitendra Kumar.

Of late, the Bihar Police have been checking vehicles more aggressively as coronavirus has started showing a dangerous trend with 69 positive cases recorded in a single day in Bihar on April 27. With this, the total positive cases in the State have gone up to 346.