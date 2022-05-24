With 1,675 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees dip

India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped on Tuesday as the nation reported 1,675 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Yesterday, the nation logged 2,022 coronavirus cases.
The active cases currently stand at 14,841.
In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 31 more deaths taking the toll to 5,24,490.
More to follow...
