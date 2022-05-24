With 1,675 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally dips

With 1,675 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees dip

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 31 more deaths taking the toll to 5,24,490

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2022, 09:08 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 09:09 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped on Tuesday as the nation reported 1,675 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Yesterday, the nation logged 2,022 coronavirus cases. 

The active cases currently stand at 14,841. 

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 31 more deaths taking the toll to 5,24,490. 

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

