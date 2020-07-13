Girls outperform boys in CBSE Class 12 exams

With 92.15% of attendees clearing the exam, girls outperform boys in CBSE Class 12

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jul 13 2020, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 22:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Girl students outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, results of which were declared on Monday.

In a year when the Covid-19 interrupted the CBSE examinations, the pass percentage also improved by 5.38 per cent with 88.78 per cent of the 11.92 lakh students who appeared for the examination clearing the same.

Out of the 16 regions, Trivandrum topped the performance charts registering a 97.67 per cent pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru region where 97.05 per cent of the total students who appeared for the examinations cleared them.

The CBSE also did not come out with any merit list and marks for the papers that were cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak were calculated as per the assessment scheme approved by the Supreme Court

The CBSE also did not use the term “Fail” in any of the results and replaced it with the term “Essential Repeat”.

A CBSE statement said that results of 400 students were not announced as they could not be computed using the assessment scheme.

Girls performed better than boys with a 92.15% pass percentage this year as against 86.19% boys who cleared the exam. As many as 66.67% transgender students passed the exams.

However, students had anxious moments accessing the results as all CBSE websites crashed soon after the results were declared.

“As informed by NIC there is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results. However, complete results have been sent to all schools and students can obtain their results from schools. The results are also being pushed through Digilocker,” the CBSE said.

