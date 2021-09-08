Withdraw Doordarshan transfers, Siddaramaiah tells Centre

Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to withdraw the transfer of Doordarshan cameramen from Karnataka and other regional language centres to Hindi.

“Regional Doordarshan channels are dependent on camera crew for the content to cover regional issues & programs. Transferring camera crew to Delhi will lead to reduced programs in regional languages including Kannada,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Regional Doordarshan channels are dependent on camera crew for the content to cover regional issues & programs. Transferring Camera crew to Delhi will lead to reduced programs in regional languages including Kannada. 2/3@MIB_India @ianuragthakur — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 8, 2021

“These transfers by the Ministry at the behest of BJP leaders are an attempt to promote Hindi & undermine all other languages. I urge Thakur to immediately withdraw the transfer & strengthen regional Kendras for the promotion of regional languages & content,” he said.

These transfers by @MIB_India at the behest of @BJP4India leaders are an attempt to promote Hindi & undermine all other languages. I urge @ianuragthakur to immediately withdraw the transfer & strengthen regional Kendras for the promotion of regional languages & content. 3/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 8, 2021

However, a Doordarshan source said Siddaramaiah must have been misled. “This is not at all a Hindi issue. All cameramen from the south have been transferred as part of an HR rationalization. Some of them are unhappy claiming that their tenure isn’t complete. Some have even moved CAT for a stay. But, the policy is to effect transfers every four years. The Bengaluru office was crowded anyway,” the source said.

Check out the latest DH videos here: