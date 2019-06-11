'Won't allow BJP, RSS to abrogate special status of JK'

The National Conference on Tuesday said that it won't allow the BJP and the RSS to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as an assault on the state's identity was akin to playing with fire.

"Any such misadventure aimed at abridging the special status of the state will have far-reaching consequences; the move will put the state to flames. Abrogating Article 370 will nullify Maharaja's accession with the union of India. It is the Article 370 that sanctifies the bond between New Delhi and Srinagar and any stride on the special status of the state will put a question mark on the connection of the state with the union of India,” NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said in a statement.

He said that the BJP and the RSS should "stop parroting the impish demand" of abrogating the special status of the state.

"Such reckless rants will inadvertently brew anger in the state. The need of the hour is to bridge the gaps of mistrust between the Centre and the state, unfortunately, nothing significant is being done towards removing the cobwebs of mistrust between the Centre and the state," he said.