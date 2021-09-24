These five Indian cities tweet the most about gratitude

#WorldGratitudeDay: These five Indian cities tweet the most about gratitude

Nina C George
Nina C George, DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 13:08 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

When it is not filled with memes and discourses, Twitter also has scores of messages about gratitude and Delhi sees the most number of tweets about gratitude. 

Be it the frontline workers of the pandemic; family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and pets who picked us up when the times were bleak to lend that helping hand (or paw!); or just kind or relatable words from strangers on the internet - there’s been an outpour of Tweets expressing #Gratitude. 

According to Twitter internal data, since January 1, 2021, Chennai follows Delhi in the second place. Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad follow on the list. 

On #WorldGratitudeDay, let's take a look at some heartwarming Tweets expressing gratitude:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
gratitude
India News
Delhi
Mumbai
Bangalore

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

 