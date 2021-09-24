WorldGratitudeDay: These five Indian cities tweet the most about gratitude

When it is not filled with memes and discourses, Twitter also has scores of messages about gratitude and Delhi sees the most number of tweets about gratitude.

Be it the frontline workers of the pandemic; family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and pets who picked us up when the times were bleak to lend that helping hand (or paw!); or just kind or relatable words from strangers on the internet - there’s been an outpour of Tweets expressing #Gratitude.

According to Twitter internal data, since January 1, 2021, Chennai follows Delhi in the second place. Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad follow on the list.

On #WorldGratitudeDay, let's take a look at some heartwarming Tweets expressing gratitude:

One must understand that nothing is permanent in life, everything that surrounds us is temporary. Only the love & respect in your heart will last forever. Be grateful for everything you have in life 🙏🏻🌻💛#love #respect #simplicity #gratitude #humility #compassion #thankyougod pic.twitter.com/JbqMb7XsMG — ROUBLE NAGI - रूबल नागी (@ROUBLENAGI) August 3, 2021

Salute to the real heroes of our society who come forward to donate blood, platelets, plasma etc.

Our heartfelt gratitude 💖

There is a huge shortage of blood everywhere! Encourage people to donate blood.@vivek11972 @RahulCDedhia @VINOD_ACT @MitraVyom @tehseenp @ParulAggarwal04 https://t.co/dteirvspa7 — Darshan N. Popat 🇮🇳 (@DarshanNPopat) September 14, 2021

Happy 24th birthday to the ugliest brother I could have ever asked for!

On a real note I’m so grateful to have such an amazing, talented, funny person to call my brother. From getting robbed in Texas to going to India, I love you always. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner. pic.twitter.com/uQToLg7tJk — Muskan Musabji (@MuskanMusabji) September 13, 2021

Today is 33 years to the day since my parents moved to Australia from India and brought baby me along with them for the ride! Thank you mum and dad for the best decision you ever made for me and Niki, and thank you to this land we all call home. I’m so grateful we’re here 💕 pic.twitter.com/ROuKaf7NC8 — Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) August 24, 2021