UP CM's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi

Yogi Adityanath's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi after hitting bird

The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 26 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 12:44 ist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing here after it hit a bird on Sunday, officials said.

A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from police lines here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here,  District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.

The CM returned to the circuit house after the incident and later reached airport and left for Lucknow from a state plane, he said.

