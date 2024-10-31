Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A concerted move to blunt judiciary

A concerted move to blunt judiciary

In Pakistan, a military-backed constitutional amendment steers a Supreme Court reset.

Follow Us :

Rana Banerji
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 21:14 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
PakistanJudiciaryOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us