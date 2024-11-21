Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A formula for fair distribution

A formula for fair distribution

Per capita income-driven approach fails to bring inclusivity to resource allocation

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 00:01 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn Perspectiveper capita incomeFinance Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us