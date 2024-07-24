A pivot to social welfare, this budget is for all

India needs capital for investment, and foreign capital can play an important role in boosting private capital expenditure in green and brownfield investments. However, Foreign Direct Investment flows have been declining worldwide, and India bore the brunt of global liquidity tightening and uncertainties as capital flows fell by $0.5 billion from last year’s flows to $70.9 billion in FY24. While several measures have been announced to improve the ease of doing business and reduce the fiscal deficit to boost investors’ confidence, simplified rules and regulations for FDI and overseas investment, which have been an ask for a long time, will surely boost capital inflows into the country. The abolition of the angel tax in all forms is another good measure to encourage flows into startups. Promoting the Indian rupee for overseas investment will help boost demand for local currency and support the INR value as well.