Behind the stars that shine

Well, at least we know of Draupadi, even if it is not for her scholarship. But did you know the legend of Bhamati? Vachaspati Mishra was a scholar in the 9th century who inaugurated a school of Advaita Vedanta through his work on Shankaracharya’s Brahmasutra commentary. It is said that Vachaspati Mishra wrote his commentary for seven long years, pausing daily only to eat just enough to sustain himself and sleep for a few precious hours before resuming his work again. Finally, as he dotted the final i-s and crossed the final t-s, he looked up and saw a woman beside him, handing him his dinner. “Who are you?”, he asked her, addressing her for the first time. Turns out, she was his wife.