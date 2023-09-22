DH Toon | Will 'Vote Again' Poll Plank Work In 2024?

The historic Women’s Reservation Bill on Thursday cleared the Parliament hurdle with Rajya Sabha passing it unanimously, amid the ruling BJP announcing a deadline of 2029 for its implementation while the Opposition seeking an immediate earmarking of 33% seats for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
All 214 MPs present in Rajya Sabha voted in favour unlike in Lok Sabha where two AIMIM lawmakers opposed it. Soon after the Bill was passed, Rajya Sabha adjourned the Special Session sine die.
