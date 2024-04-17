Democracy, interrupted

Early this year, an article in the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times said India’s domestic and foreign situation had changed compared to four years ago and that it had achieved outstanding results in economic development and social governance and was on track to becoming one of the fastest-growing major economies.

We owned up to this praise as warmly as we responded to the IMF certifying India as a global growth leader.

Meanwhile, the response to the findings of a new study from the World Inequality Lab that found that the present-day golden era of Indian billionaires has produced soaring income inequality in India – now among the highest in the world and starker than in the US, Brazil, and South Africa -- was not so positive.

Our policymakers, ever eager to shed off the colonial vestiges, did not have a word to say on the observation that the gap between India’s rich and poor is now so wide that by some measures, the distribution of income is more inequitable now than under British colonial rule. Isn’t such stark inequality a manifestation of severely undemocratic governance?