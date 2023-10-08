Deve Gowda’s greatest failing

Furrows in a Field brings in many perspectives that question or differ with Gowda, yet it ceases from asking a question that seems increasingly relevant after the 2023 Assembly polls that delivered such poor returns for the JD(S) that it felt corralled into allying with the BJP: How come, especially after having given India a PM, the JD(S) failed to become a party with all-round presence in Karnataka? (The only time it had such presence was from 1994 to 1999 – when Gowda became PM in 1996, J H Patel took over as CM till 1999.) Moreover, Gowda hails from modest rural ancestry and as PM, naturally identified with commoner Indians and Kannadigas. Examine the irony: a PM for a short period leads a post-PM life of a party that can only influence its community in one region of Karnataka. Beset with existential problems, the very different Pawars or Thackerays of Maharashtra face issues not unlike what the JD(S) confronts today. These are parties that could only be kingmakers in their state or the Centre, and given extraordinary circumstances, be kings for a few months. Yet, there’s plenty of misperception on coalition governments; they can and have punched above their weights.