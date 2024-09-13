Digital danger stalks women

Women on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which is administratively part of Bangalore Rural District, live in paradox. The expanding city has encroached upon their once-idyllic rural life, which used to be a close-knit community where everyone knew each other.
Today, technology has intruded into every aspect of life. The worst affected are rural areas caught in the wave of urbanisation and women, who often live on the periphery of a patriarchal society. Crimes against women using technology in these regions occur daily and often go unreported due to social stigma and fear of further victimisation.
In a world of gender inequality, women are perennial targets, and the digital world has only added new dimensions to these crimes, making it easier for criminals to exploit women. The anonymity and accessibility of virtual social networks have made it easy to harass, stalk, or blackmail women. Many such cases are being reported in Bengaluru’s outskirts and rural areas of the district.
These crimes range from cyberstalking and online harassment to more severe forms of exploitation, including revenge porn, sextortion, and identity theft. Women living in these areas often lack digital literacy and awareness, making them easy targets for cybercriminals. In this environment, women are left to defend themselves, often without an understanding of legal procedures and with little support from social systems.
One recent case highlights the gravity of the situation. A woman residing in a rural area of Bengaluru district was befriended online by a man who, after gaining her trust, recorded their intimate moments without her consent. He shared this video with a friend, who subsequently blackmailed her, demanding sexual favours and her jewellery. This case, while shocking, is unfortunately just the tip of the iceberg.
The psychological trauma from such crimes is immense, often leading to long-term mental health issues. In conservative rural communities, where a woman’s reputation is tied to her family’s honour, the social ostracisation that follows can be devastating. Unlike urban spaces, victims in these areas have little anonymity as they transition to survivors.
In another case, a 37-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu who took up a job in Bengaluru after failing to clear competitive exams, was highly active on social media platforms, particularly Instagram and various dating apps. He met a woman through one of these apps, and this led to an affair after several in-person meetings in Bengaluru. During their encounters, he secretly took intimate photographs of the woman.
When the relationship soured following his job loss and tensions grew, the woman distanced herself and grew closer to one of his friends. Enraged by this, the man became possessive and threatened to release the intimate photos of her that he had taken. This case underscores the importance of safeguarding personal information and exercising caution in online interactions. Women from rural areas often feel less empowered to resist or report such crimes.
In both instances, the women came forward to file complaints. The police responded immediately, and both cases were handled with the utmost sensitivity, protecting the privacy of the complainants. In both cases, the perpetrators were arrested, and they continue to remain in judicial custody.
Safeguards against cybercrime
Despite the real and growing threat of cybercrimes against women, there are ways to safeguard oneself. The following are some recommendations for women in rural and semi-urban areas to protect themselves:
Every gram panchayat needs to set up a cyber squad that links with the local police to keep a vigil and report cases. Wall paintings and posters on technology-related crimes are needed to spread awareness.
Organise workshops and awareness programmes on digital literacy from time to time in each and every gram panchayat. Motivate women to attend.
Be cautious when making online friends. Women must not send their personal information, photos, or videos to those not well known to them.
Report any suspicious online activity, like unsolicited messages or friend requests from unknown people, to the relevant authorities immediately.
Implement two-factor authentication for online accounts, which adds an extra layer of security to make it more challenging for hackers to gain access.
Educate about the importance of consent, especially in online interactions. Awareness of what rights they should embrace can aid in preventing exploitation.
Avoid public wifi for sensitive transactions, as it is not secure and remains an easy target for cybercriminals.
Women should not hesitate to seek legal help. There are helplines and organisations that help victims of cybercrimes.
Women can form local groups to look out for each other. Sharing experiences and information in a community helps others be cautious and secure themselves.
(The writer is the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru)