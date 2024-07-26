Bolder food labelling is good for health

The FSSAI is said to be considering a front-of-pack nutrition-labelling (FOPNL) system and star rating to indicate the nutritional value of a food item. Experts think that the implementation of the plan would prompt companies to reformulate their products to lower the amount of sugar, salt and fat. Consumers will also become more aware of their harmful impact. There is also a demand that the new system should have labels with specific warnings about content. The FSSAI should make public their permissible levels and ensure that the guidelines are followed by companies. The FSSAI has said it has from time to time issued advisories to prevent false and misleading claims like ‘health drinks’ and ‘100% fruit juice,’ but it has failed on many occasions to ensure that the food consumed in the country or exported to other countries is edible and healthy. The latest proposal on labelling will have a positive impact if it is implemented effectively.