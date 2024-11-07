Disruptor takes over divided nation

<p class="bodytext">Donald Trump is set to become the next President of the United States and the Republican Party is set to dominate the Senate and the House of Representatives, though the outcome of the election is yet to be officially confirmed. The fight for the office of the 47th President of the US was considered to be among the closest ever but it did not turn out to be the cliffhanger it was billed to be. The world was invested in the outcome of the election, not only because the US is the biggest political, military and economic power but also because a victory for Trump was seen as potentially disruptive and altering international relations in key regions. Trump had promised to remake the American and international order and it would seem that the US electorate has endorsed his idea of America.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Trump was equipped with a more effective organisational machinery and a radical ideology which he has put forward and cultivated in the years since he became President in 2017. It may be seen as part of a larger rightist tilt across the world and Trump’s aggressive personality was the apt vehicle to take the ideology to the people. He had the support of the Christian right, the big business, the economic protectionists, the national security climate which opposed China, white supremacists and blue-collar workers who had suffered from the decline of manufacturing in America. Trump’s personality, which is divisive and rejects consensus and compliance with the law, agreed with this view of the world, and even the problems of conduct and other blemishes did not work against him.</p>.US President-elect Donald Trump may visit India in 2025 to attend Quad summit .<p class="bodytext">The Democrats started with a disadvantage with Vice President Kamala Harris entering the race late into the campaign. The issues which were expected to help her, such as those pertaining to abortion laws and gun control, and even the fear of the rise of autocracy did not decidedly influence the vote. It appears that the US, despite its liberal-democratic claims, is still not ready for a woman president. For a second-generation immigrant and a person of colour, it was an uphill contest. While the Trump victory will change the internal politics of the US, it may also have an impact on three current major global issues – the Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the international fight against global warming. It has been claimed that a Trump victory would be better for India than a Kamala Harris victory but there is no certainty about it. There is no evidence for it in the past, either. Relations between countries depend more on their interests and policy compulsions, not on personal relations between leaders. It is more so because of the unpredictability of Trump’s personality and conduct.</p>