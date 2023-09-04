E-bus initiative good for Nandi Hills

The government has consistently closed its eyes to the increasing degradation caused by unchecked commercial exploitation, while ignoring the historical and environmental significance of Nandi Hills, located about 60 km from Bengaluru. Perched at an altitude of 4,850 feet above sea level, it is a popular weekend getaway. The fort atop the hills was built by the Palegars of Chikkaballapur, and later strengthened by Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. The British storming of the fort, considered impregnable, was the most notable development of their first war against Tipu in 1971. One of the tourist attractions here is Tipu’s Drop atop the cliff, from where Tipu is said to have pushed captured rivals to death. The area was also under the control of the Marathas for some time, and the British used it as a summer retreat because of its pleasant weather throughout the year. The first ever SAARC summit, hosted by India when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister, was held at Nandi Hills. An ecological hotspot, it is home to six rivers and a habitat for migratory birds and several small animals.