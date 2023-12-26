Netaji, where’s your sense of humour?

The controversy over Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar outside the House last week is a shouting sign of the absence of humour in the country’s politics rather than of a lack of respect for Dhankhar or his office.

The government and the BJP have accused Banerjee and the Opposition MPs who watched his performance of disrespecting a high office.

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed dismay and pain over the “insult” to the high office and the “humiliation” of Dhankhar.

Kalyan Banerjee improvised his mimicry at an assembly of MPs who had been suspended from parliament. Suspension from parliament does not mean suspension of a sense of humour, which is elemental to human nature. Laughter heals, and helps humans gain balance when they are pushed and stressed. It is a quality gained through evolution to lift the spirits and make peace with the world.