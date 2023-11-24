Police jobs: Re-test by KEA right decision

The Karnataka government has taken the right decision in entrusting the conduct of re-examination for recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSI) to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

The High Court, which disposed of a batch of petitions challenging the re-examination, had held that a re-test should be held for PSI recruitment since the earlier test was rigged, and that the re-test should be conducted by an independent agency.

The KEA fits the bill since it has been conducting entrance tests for lakhs of students aspiring to get admitted to professional courses including medical, dental and engineering colleges, since 1994.

In 2006, the government had converted KEA into an autonomous body by registering it under the Societies Registration Act (1960). The re-examination to fill the 545 vacant posts of PSIs will be held on December 23.