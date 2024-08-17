Skipping Maharashtra opens ECI to criticism

The ECI did not announce the schedule for Maharashtra though both Haryana and Maharashtra had elections in November 2019. It said because of the requirement of security forces in J&K and Haryana, it had decided to hold simultaneous elections only in those two states. It also cited the heavy rainfall and festival season in Maharashtra as other reasons. These are not credible. Maharashtra is politically more important than Haryana, and the ECI’s decision raises uncomfortable questions. It has in the past invited criticism for drawing up poll schedules in such a way that the prime minister gets enough time for campaigning, or the government gets enough time to announce welfare schemes. It is likely to be criticised now for delaying the announcement of elections in Maharashtra to give time to the Mahayuti government to announce more sops, or to help it to better project the schemes already announced. Ironically, the commission said it could not hold simultaneous elections in three states a day after the prime minister talked about ‘one nation, one election’.