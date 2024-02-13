State’s brazenness is evident

The violence in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani town, which led to the death of six persons in police firing, was not over the demolition of an illegal structure but the result of perceived persecution of the minority community. The local administration demolished a madrasa and a masjid allegedly constructed illegally on a site, but there are several questions about its action. The Uttarakhand government says the violence was over the administration’s anti-encroachment drive and no communal issues were involved. This has been the argument BJP governments in multiple states have routinely put out after demolishing houses, mostly of Muslim families, with bulldozers without the sanction of law but purely as retribution. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued shoot-at-sight orders to counter the violence, and the district magistrate has said that the administration faced a planned attack on the State machinery when it was trying to remove the illegal structures. But the administration seems to have been in a deliberate hurry and did not explore all options before it sent out the bulldozers.