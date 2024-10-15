Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Think about it: AI pervades science Nobels 

Think about it: AI pervades science Nobels 

AI figured in the prizes for both physics and chemistry and that may be an indication of how it is going to dominate scientific inquiry in different fields.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 22:38 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionAIeditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us