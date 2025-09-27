Menu
Truth was a casualty at Trump’s UN show

Trump claimed that in his seven months in office, he stopped seven wars. This is untrue – the truth is that this century’s most cruel war, in Gaza, is being waged with his support.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 19:49 IST
