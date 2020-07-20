New BBMP boss and multi-tasking

The Covid-19 situation may be worsening in Karnataka with the sharp increase in cases especially in Bengaluru but the government, far from being prepared to deal with the eventuality, continues to maintain a lackadaisical attitude. The apathy could not have been more pronounced than in the appointment of a part-time commissioner to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), when the city needs undivided attention to put it back on the track. The new commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad, will concurrently hold the posts of principal secretary, revenue department and disaster management, both of which demand all his time. With heavy rains lashing the state leading to floods and loss of life, crop and property, Prasad will have his hands full overseeing rescue and relief operations, and it is anybody’s guess how much time he will be able to devote to the city. A city as big as Bengaluru cannot be left in the hands of a part-time BBMP chief, particularly during a crisis. The government should either appoint a full-fledged commissioner or relieve Prasad of his other responsibilities.

It is obvious that the previous commissioner, B H Anil Kumar, had for some reason incurred the wrath of the government—an additional chief secretary-level officer, he is now transferred to an insignificant post hitherto held by a secretary much junior to him. The government has not revealed why he has been transferred. It is said that spike in cases in Bengaluru, failure to ramp up healthcare infrastructure and above all, hiring of beds and other peripherals for a Covid Care Centre allegedly at exorbitant costs have gone against him. While the government is at liberty to take such administrative decisions, it is unfortunate that Yediyurappa’s ministers are indulging in politics and one-upmanship even in times of a pandemic. Anil Kumar’s exit is also said to be the result of a turf war for the control of Bengaluru between Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan and Revenue Minister R Ashoka. The latter has won the first round and hopes to control BBMP through Prasad who also continues as the principal secretary (revenue).

The transfer has also brought to the fore the intense politics in the IAS lobby where a few select officers corner ‘plum’ posts while many efficient ones are left to linger in unimportant departments. Karnataka was once praised for its efficient handling of Covid-19 and the government clearly does not seem to have learnt any lesson even after the situation has completely slipped out of its hand. It is time for Yediyurappa who is being pulled in different directions by his ministers and MLAs, to demonstrate that he is the boss and take a firm stand. This is not the time for petty politics.