SC rap, directive to govt welcome

The Supreme Court has done well to remind the government and the nation of their failure to discharge their responsibility to millions of migrant workers whose plight has come into the national focus many times in the recent past. A two-judge bench of the court has issued a series of directives to the central and state governments to take care of the needs of the migrant workers, including immediate relief. Migrant workers were among the worst affected by the pandemic, mainly because of their uncertain situation. They belong to one place and work in another place and are not cared for in either. The court called the government’s attitude towards them “lackadaisical,” and directed it to ensure that the proposed national database for unorganised workers is operational by July 31. It also directed states and UTs to implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ (ONOR) scheme by July 31 to help beneficiaries avail of subsidised food commodities anywhere in the country, irrespective of their home location.

Migrant labourers will benefit most by the ONOR scheme because they can avail of the benefits of the Public Distribution System (PDS) at their workplace and in their home states. But it must also be ensured that the PDS is efficient and meets their needs. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, two states which account for a large number of migrant workers, are not known for a working PDS. The court also wants the government to make available from its stocks the food grains needed for the states to distribute dry rations to migrant workers or run community kitchens. The states must complete registrations by the end of the year. The ONOR will also tie food entitlements under the National Food Security Act to individual beneficiaries, rather than to a family unit, and portable across states.

The court had directed the government to make a national registry of the migrant workers many months ago when, after losing jobs in their workplaces, they had started trekking to their home states during the national lockdown. That had revealed the heartless way in which they were treated by governments and the larger society. The government had even misrepresented their situation to the Supreme Court. It is because the government has not done the registration till now that the court has had to issue a deadline. It is hoped that the government will complete the job in time and will not plead for more time. The registration of many millions of migrant workers spread over many states and in different areas of work is not an easy job, but it must be undertaken and should be updated from time to time.