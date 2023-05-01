Welcome survey of water bodies 

The survey conducted by the Jal Shakti Ministry on water bodies provides useful information needed for their upkeep and maintenance. It is the first ever census of its kind, and has helped in the compilation of a comprehensive inventory of both natural and human-made water bodies like lakes, ponds and tanks. The survey has found, unsurprisingly, that cities and towns have only 2.93 per cent of the 24.24 lakh water bodies in the country. Above 97 per cent of them are in rural areas. West Bengal tops the list with nearly 7.5 lakh water bodies, and UP comes second with about 2.5 lakh water repositories. In Karnataka, there are 26,205 water bodies in rural areas and 789 in urban areas, largely reflecting the same ratio as at the national level. The report says that about 22 per cent of them are in use and the remaining 78 per cent are not in use on account of drying up, siltation, salinity and other reasons. A number of them are encroached.

The report shows that the country is gradually moving towards water scarcity due to increasing population pressure and urbanisation. Since urbanisation cannot be stopped, what can be considered is how to protect the water repositories in rural and semi-urban areas. Conservation of water bodies does not mean not using them. Disuse actually leads to damage and destruction of water bodies. The best strategy is to use the water and make use of the repositories for other purposes also, but ensure that there is always recharging and renewal. Rational use of water, scientific siltation, avoidance of discharge of urban waste in water bodies, and such other steps can ensure their health and survival. The strategies will need to differ from region to region and locality to locality and even from one water body to another.

The information provided by the survey will be useful at a time when the ecological and economic importance of water bodies is being increasingly recognised, and policies and strategies are being framed to put them to the best use. Water bodies provide drinking water, and are also used for irrigation, ground water recharge, transportation, recreation, industry and religion. They also influence climate and weather and have cultural significance. The census contains data relating to location, size, storage capacity, and encroachment status. Disaggregated data should be made available at the local level, including for panchayats and municipalities, so that they can take effective action on the basis of the data. A large number of water bodies are privately owned and policies will have to take that into consideration. It is also important to update the data by conducting periodic surveys in future.