Hijab row, a chance to become truly secular

The raging hijab row in India, irrespective of the outcome of the cases before the Supreme Court, can herald a beginning for a true secular era in the country. This is a rare opportunity, where various aspects of religion and its public display are being discussed.

With the introduction of the term ‘secular’ in the preamble of the Constitution in 1976, India gave a new dimension to democracy in a pluralistic, multi-ethnic nation. Various provisions of the Constitution, like Article 14 and 15, Article 16(1), Article 25, Article 26, Article 27, Article 28, Article 29 and 30, and Article 51A, propound the basic principles of secularism. Over 25 years after the acceptance of the Constitution, its Preamble asserted that India is a ‘secular’ nation, with the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution in 1976.

The meaning of a secular state is that it does not prioritise any one religion for the country and its people. Basically, the Indian philosophy of secularism is related to ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhava’, meaning that the destination of the paths followed by all religions is the same, though the paths themselves may be different. It means equal respect for all religions.

India does not recognise any religion as official, nor does it owe allegiance to any particular religion. However, different personal laws — on matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, alimony varies with an individual’s religion.

There is neutrality in religion and India does not, in principle, intercept the affairs of any specific religion. It respects all religions on par with one another. It assures religious freedom to the members of all religions. Citizens are free to choose and abide by their religions. Indian secularism in particular is a means to address religious plurality and is not an end in itself. It sought to achieve the peaceful coexistence of different religions.

Secularism calls for a doctrine where all religions are given equal status, recognition and support from the state or it can also be defined as a doctrine that promotes separation of state from religion.

Secularism stands for no discrimination and partiality on grounds of religion and equal opportunities to follow all religions.

The reality

Similarly, in principle, India is often glorified as ‘a nation with unity in diversity’, ‘a peaceful nation where the people are tolerant’, ‘land of Buddha and Gandhi, who preached nonviolence’, ‘a free and democratic nation’, ‘the largest democracy in the worlds’, ‘a secular nation with equality’ etc. However, on the ground, we know how hollow our claims are.

Consider the accusations of the hijab and burqa-clad girls, protesting outside their respective educational institutions, against the religious practices in public places. They point out that they never objected to Saraswathi Puja or Ganesha Chaturthi celebration in schools. They say if other students can attend school or colleges without a ‘bindi’, they are ready to sacrifice their hijab or burqa. There lies the problem. We are blind to many religious practices in public spaces, especially in government institutions, even though we describe our systems as secular.

Almost every government event in Karnataka starts with a ‘prarthane’ or an invocation song. Most of them are Hindu hymns, sometimes from the Vedas. Most of such events start with the lighting of the lamp or offering of floral tributes, which are in Hindu traditions. Most of the government projects are initiated with a ‘bhoomi puja’, a Hindu ritual.

Even the Naada Habba or the state festival of Karnataka, Mysuru Dasara, is a religious festival, celebrated with all Hindu rituals. Some of the government offices display pictures of Hindu gods. Most of the government vehicles, including cars of officials, have Hindu idols or symbols. Ayudha Puja is performed on almost all government vehicles.

How can we defend secularism, with such blatant violations? We have an accepted national anthem and also a state anthem for Karnataka. Why can’t we start the event with the state anthem and end it with the national anthem?

Better late than never. Let the hijab row and the discussions revolving around it initiate a debate on how secular we are. Let us hope for a small beginning, towards a truly secular India. Even private institutions can evolve to be secular, at least in public spaces, gradually.

(The writer is DH’s Mysuru correspondent)

Credit: DH Creative