How will a weaker Modi make India look strong?

Modi’s words and actions in Moscow will thus be scrutinized closely. This is, after all, his first official trip since being returned to power last month. Traditionally, Indian prime ministers visit one of the country’s neighbours before traveling elsewhere. In both 2014 and 2019, Modi flew to Bhutan shortly after winning a parliamentary majority.

This year, of course, Modi’s party lost its majority and will have to depend upon allies to rule. Does this visit to Russia portend a shift for the politically wounded prime minister? It is the first time that Modi and Putin are meeting one-on-one since Moscow’s armies crossed the Ukrainian border more than two years ago. Earlier scheduled visits — the leaders of India and Russia are supposed to meet once a year — were cancelled.

Indian officials downplay such talk. The country’s most senior diplomat told reporters that the “annual summit has not been held between the two countries since 2021, and this has been scheduled to be held at this time. I think this is all there is to it. I would not want to read anything more in that in terms of its significance.”

There’s certainly a lot to discuss. India has now become one of the largest buyers of Russian oil. That has saved the country money but means its trade with Russia is severely imbalanced. Financial and other sanctions on Russian entities have made paying for that oil very difficult, too.

Modi will also likely use this trip as an excuse for not attending last week’s meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a grouping dominated by China. New Delhi has long argued that its outreach to Putin is essential to prevent Russia from drifting further into Beijing’s orbit. Modi is essentially telling Putin: “I am the only major leader besides Xi Jinping who will talk to you — but I won’t talk to Xi and you, only you.”

From that point of view, nothing much is likely to change with Modi’s visit. India’s strategic position remains as strong as it was before the trip was announced.