Nuances of building a dynamic information ecosystem

Costs of disinformation

Disinformation (i.e., false, or misleading information spread with the knowledge that it is false) remains a persistent problem, with observable costs to society. For example, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, circulating information exposed religious and communal faultlines, putting vulnerable groups at risk of harm. Earlier in 2018, there were attacks on people based on information that there are child kidnappers around. The spread of disinformation on social media has been seen as an enabler of genocide in Myanmar, leading to the Rohingya community seeking damages through a lawsuit against Meta.

Besides the obvious costs in terms of human life and safety, disinformation can have consequences such as muddling the quality of public engagement, leading to lowered trust. Equally, it allows those with financial resources, including State and non-State actors, to weaponise information for problematic purposes. In contexts where institutional capacity and trust in policing is frayed, this can magnify the harms of disinformation, and victims may not be able to seek redress.

Any State effort must consider the delicate balance between the fundamental right to free speech on the one hand, which it is obliged to protect, and the need to safeguard the public sphere and citizens from harm. In this context, an approach aimed at enhancing information integrity may present a way forward.