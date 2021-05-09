Many call for shifting Bengaluru's Covid-19 vaccination centres from hospitals to open spaces

Why should Covid-19 vaccination centres be located within risky hospital premises and not open spaces?

This is the question being asked by hundreds queuing up for their first and second shots, worried about contracting the dreaded virus from places with a higher density of Covid-positive patients.

The high spread rate of the second wave has left everyone on the edge.

Vaccination centres have been set up in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and hospitals, both government and private, across the city. Symptomatic and asymptomatic patients frequent these locations, coming dangerously close to the vaccination queues.

Paucity of space in many PHCs has meant the mandatory social distancing is rarely adhered to.

At one PHC in Hesarghatta, queues for RT-PCR tests and vaccination were so close that senior citizens awaiting their shots were visibly scared and jittery, recalled Devaiah, a local resident who had been to the health centre last week.

It is nothing but ‘common sense’ to set up vaccination centres away from these high-risk places. This was the collective observation of several who took to Twitter and other social media platforms on Friday, raising the issue.

'Too close for comfort'

The vaccine shortage has forced many to travel long distances to get the shot. One of them, Anitha Jha was happy that she finally found one at the PHC in Kannur. But the crowd there was unsettling.

“There were many with visible symptoms waiting for their tests. The vaccination queue was too close for comfort,” she told DH.

“Vaccination centres need to be in an open space for better area management. People in the 18-45 age group are anxious. Closed hospital spaces are not ideal as they need ramping up of capacity. Choultries are a good alternative too,” opined Dr Ravindra Mehta from Apollo Hospital.

Since most big hospitals have allotted beds for Covid patients, the best option would be to create multiple options to take the vaccine outside.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had earlier opened vaccination session sites in apartment complexes, slums and industries.

Schools, both private and government, could be another option. Drive-in centres where patients are administered the vaccine shots right inside their vehicles is also being talked about as safety boosters.