Action leads to knowledge

The third chapter of the Bhagawad Gita is titled ‘Karma Yoga’ – the Yoga of knowledge. As explained by Lord Krishna, every human being, by temperament, is either suited to be action-oriented or more intellectually oriented, based on which he takes up suitable vocations.

In the spiritual context, ‘Karma’ or action and ‘Jnana’ or knowledge are both steps in the path of inner growth and evolution. The Lord says that these paths have been ordained at the time of creation itself. Both are not contradictory to each other, but are mutually complementary, with action being the precursor to attaining knowledge. But the work or action of most men, most of the time, is always done to fulfil some desire or craving. Such actions create more wants and desires, which in turn impel man towards more action. This is a continuous cycle with a stacked or layered mental state of wants and more wants, always propelling man towards actions to satisfy his desires.

The Gita says the only way to extricate oneself from this vicious cycle is to follow the path of ‘Karma Yoga’- doing one’s duty, whatever it may be, to the best of one’s ability, in the best possible manner, without any desire for reward or recognition, doing it as an offering to the divine. Such an approach purifies the mind and creates a conducive environment for the acquisition of knowledge. In other words, action, of the right sort is a necessary prerequisite for attaining true knowledge.

As mentioned earlier, every human is suited to either of the two paths, but it does not mean that individuals who are more intellectually inclined should neglect the path of right action or should even totally abstain from it. Here, the Gita makes a notable point. ‘All man are inherently divine, but they do not care to look inwards. Instead they look outwards and run after ephemeral worldly pleasures. This ignorance of the real significance of human life manifests as desires, resulting in thought processes, which appear as actions or ‘Karma’.

“Refraining from any action at all is not the solution. Do the right sort of action and thus cleanse your mind and allow positivity and elevating thoughts to lead you to higher levels of consciousness and existence” is the message of the Gita.