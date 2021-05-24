Connecting to supreme powerhouse

According to contemporary scientists, humans are energy transformers. We are alive and developing in proportion to how much universal energy we accept and how freely it flows through us. The better we transmit this energy or allow it to flow through us, the higher grade we occupy; the more alive and contented and effective we become.

As children, many of us played with magnets. We discovered the quantum-electric fact that the positive magnetic poles repulse each other, as do negative poles. In contrast, the positive and negative poles strongly attract each other. This attraction-repulsion phenomenon of electromagnetism is what makes the generation and usage of electricity practical in so many ways. Interestingly, the properties of electrical energy compare amazingly well with those of spiritual energy or soul. There are several interesting parallels between the two.

From a spiritual perspective, balance is the most vital principle for a happy life. Hence, we need to be detached and loving while playing our roles in the world. We need to discern and decide wisely how much thoughts and emotions we should expend and when we should be detached and silent. Just as any aberration in the flow of current blows the electric fuse, lack of balance in human nature makes one confused.

Certain things are good conductors of electricity, while some other things are bad conductors. Similarly, our intellect may also act as a good or bad conductor. A good intellect will retain powerful thoughts and vibrations and channelise them into positive actions. In contrast, negative or waste thoughts will obstruct the intellect's ability to imbibe wisdom and use it in practical life. So in order to maintain a constant flow of energy, a soul needs to avoid contact with negative things. Just as a flaw in an electrical circuit leads to a short circuit, in the same way, any flaw in the soul will lead to failure or short-lived success. However, a soul can experience constant happiness, success and peace in life by connecting to almighty — the supreme powerhouse. When we connect our mind to god in soul consciousness, i.e., we can draw unlimited power from god by removing the insulation of consciousness. This energy then empowers the soul to perform actions that bring happiness in one's own life and others with whom one interacts.