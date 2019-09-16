Conquering procrastination

When procrastination takes us over, we just drift along with lethargy postponing tasks without reason. Everyone, regardless of race, gender or age is a sure victim of procrastination one time or the other.

This age-old habit cuts across all domains of life among all age groups. If not overcome substantively, procrastination leads to loss of opportunities, self-confidence, respect, fulfillment and is internally depressing. One of the causes is ‘time inconsistency’— the tendency of the human brain to value instant rewards as being superior to the imminent rewards.

The second cause is that the task is perceived to be difficult. But, it is usually just a perception and not a reality.

The third strongest cause is the fear of failure, ridicule and fear of wasted effort and time. The cunning and deceitful mind keeps on repeating: ‘Why start this task and face failure and ridicule?’

The fourth is the desire to be perfect. This is a welcome and a positive trait, but the obsession to be so is full of misery — to oneself and others.

The fifth is the feeling that the circumstances, preparation and readiness for the task are not helpful for starting the task; another day would be preferable. The sixth is a negative attitude — looking for excuses on why the task should not be started.

How to stop procrastination? Strike at the root of each cause. If it is behavioural, consciously prepone the perceived rewards. Think of the immediate feel-good factor.

When you think the task is difficult, try to understand clearly that difficulty is a concomitant of any achievement worth striving for. Break down the task into simpler and easier sub-tasks. Ignore ridicule of your possible failure; people talk about you whatever you do.

Now, perfection is a misleading concept. The pursuit of perfection often lands you in trouble and misery. While perfection is welcome, it is not always necessary to be 100% perfect either in quality or within the target. Waiting for an appropriate day or moment is, generally, foolishness. That day or moment will never come. Defeat negativity by thinking positively. Concentrate on how the task can be completed rather than digging out all the reasons why it won’t work. Stay committed at all times, right from start until the task is completed.