Eid-ul-Fitr, a social festival

According to the Islamic tradition, Eid-ul-Fitr literally means festival of breaking the fast. Like other festivals, this is a symbol of an important article of faith — it reminds one of an Islamic belief in the form of social practice.

Muslims believe that human life is divided into two parts — the pre-death period and the post-death period. One who follows the divine commandment of God in the pre-death period will be rewarded in the post-death period.

Just before Eid, Muslims observe fast for the whole month of Ramzan. This fasting is not simply giving up food but symbolises abstention from all kinds of practices that are unlawful in Islam. Ramzan reminds Muslims to lead their lives with a sense of responsibility. The Eid sermon asks believers to lead the remainder 11 months of the year in obedience to the Almighty.

Eid, thus, denotes the reward that will be given by Almighty in the hereafter in return for our good deeds.

Eid also has a social connotation. Though it may be a Muslim festival but Muslims, like other communities, live in a society in a neighbourhood. Therefore, on this day, Muslims offer a congregational prayer and exchange greetings with not only with their religious brothers but also with their non-Muslim neighbours and with their colleagues at work or in business, and invite them for special food. It is this aspect of Eid that has led to the practice of Eid Milan, which is inviting others to join.

In this sense, what begins as a Muslim tradition turns into a social festival of harmony. Eid spreads peace and hope.

A few days before Eid, zakat (poor man’s due) is also collected and the amount is used to help the poor and needy to buy essentials for Eid celebrations. Therefore, Eid is also a human festival.

If Eid is observed in its true spirit, it will energise the whole community by bringing people together in harmony and gratitude. Eid-ul-Fitr, therefore, truly means the festival of humankind.